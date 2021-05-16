Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $484,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.79 and a 52 week high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

