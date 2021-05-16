Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.8% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $229.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.