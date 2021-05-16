$8.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.39 billion and the highest is $9.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $6.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.13 billion to $35.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $34.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.34 billion to $35.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $459.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $471.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after acquiring an additional 624,512 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after purchasing an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after purchasing an additional 328,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

