Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89. The firm has a market cap of $223.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

