Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.67 Million

Brokerages expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post $6.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.70 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $26.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $32.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.01 million, with estimates ranging from $4.82 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRRK. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.92. 337,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,582. The company has a market cap of $960.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.15. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.