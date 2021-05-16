Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.30). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

HT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.05. 448,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,325. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,850 shares of company stock worth $514,006 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 118,456 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.