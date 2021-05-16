International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.21. 1,098,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,363,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day moving average is $125.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

