WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.43 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00002809 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $977.88 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00041954 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013630 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 923,435,380 coins and its circulating supply is 723,435,379 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

