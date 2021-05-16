Ibex Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 140,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,299,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,492,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.70 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

