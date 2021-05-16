Cowa LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.76. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.