Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 944 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 13,770,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,250,754. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

