Watchman Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

Shares of DOCU traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.08. 2,037,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $226.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

