Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,124,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,896. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

