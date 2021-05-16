Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 230 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,896. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

