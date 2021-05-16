Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 1.8% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,576 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

TFC stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.