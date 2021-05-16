Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $219.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $227.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.17 and its 200 day moving average is $202.97.

