Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.02 and a 200 day moving average of $241.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.69 and a fifty-two week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

