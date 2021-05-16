HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 394.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412,210 shares during the quarter. HP makes up 0.6% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $135,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $496,405,000 after purchasing an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HP by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $32.92 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

