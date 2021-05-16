The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,544,605.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after buying an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after buying an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHEF stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. The stock had a trading volume of 267,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.