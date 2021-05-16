The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 25,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 11.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 477,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,577,000 after buying an additional 13,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

TJX stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.72, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.