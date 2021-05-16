Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to announce sales of $432.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $435.52 million and the lowest is $429.30 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.91. The company had a trading volume of 608,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $99.01 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,696 shares of company stock worth $8,037,730 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after buying an additional 1,151,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 832.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 510,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,301,000 after acquiring an additional 455,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,131,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

