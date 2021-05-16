Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) Shares Purchased by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:NJUL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJUL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

