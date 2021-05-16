Airbloc Trading Down 12.8% This Week (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $12.07 million and approximately $89,631.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

