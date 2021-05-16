NFT Index Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.82 million and $84,283.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $814.18 or 0.01690933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00087984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.02 or 0.01080010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00064259 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00113827 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00062834 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

