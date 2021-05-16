Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $902,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.35. 2,286,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

