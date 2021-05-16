Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in CVS Health by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CVS Health by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,337 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 26,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 471,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

