Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $778,000. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 459,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,252,559 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,477,000 after purchasing an additional 160,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $279,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,294. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.