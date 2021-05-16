Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $151.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $2,676,060 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

