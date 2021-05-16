NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $569.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.32 and its 200 day moving average is $546.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.96 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

