Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 400 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC reduced its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

