$0.30 EPS Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 54,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,455. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

