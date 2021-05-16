13,694 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,694 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.23 and a fifty-two week high of $217.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

