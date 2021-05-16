Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $17.45 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 1.9% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $124.69 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

