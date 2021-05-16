Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $80.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $1,365,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 412.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,818,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,761,597. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

