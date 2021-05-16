$30.66 Million in Sales Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to announce $30.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $109.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,378. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $608.15 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 195,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,809 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.