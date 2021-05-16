salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 3.8% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $39,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 122.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $43,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.49.

CRM stock opened at $217.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.46. The company has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $166.18 and a twelve month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

