Outfitter Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $142,625,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $82,338,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.73 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.81.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

