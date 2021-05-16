Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 555,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 246,825 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,956,000 after acquiring an additional 190,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Truist downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

