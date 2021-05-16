Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.05 million-$182.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.67 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.33.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. 240,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,694. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $49.38 and a 52 week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $246,547.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,814,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,731. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.