OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.19). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KIDS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.27. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

