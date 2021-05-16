OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OMQS stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.22. 3,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,231. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $14.50.

Separately, Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on OMNIQ in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

