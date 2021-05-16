Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

