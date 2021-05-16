Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.27. Waters posted earnings per share of $2.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.43 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.57 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAT. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $312.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.14.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

