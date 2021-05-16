CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $128,723.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $7.33 million and $128,723.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00128808 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,184,716 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

