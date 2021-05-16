Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $42.89

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 461,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.98.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,611,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

