$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report $293.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Interface posted sales of $259.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.93. 311,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,023. Interface has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $875.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TILE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Interface by 793.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $5,564,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

