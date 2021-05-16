Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Stellus Capital Investment also posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 70,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,484. The firm has a market cap of $252.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

