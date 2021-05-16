United Fire Group Inc. Invests $2.98 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 1.5% of United Fire Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 923,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 410,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,704,000 after acquiring an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $24,143,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

NYSE IFF opened at $141.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.57. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

