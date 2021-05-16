DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys 748 Shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DBOC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,566,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000.

DBOC opened at $28.34 on Friday. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34.

