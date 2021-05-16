Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 45.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $129,703,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.